Updated September 11th, 2021 at 17:09 IST

Delhi records zero death, 35 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate 0.05 pc

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, while 35 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 percent, according to data shared by the city’s health department.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Only one fatality due to coronavirus has been reported this month, on September 7, as per official figures.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28 and August 29, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, as per official data.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 percent.

The second wave of COVID-19 swept the city during the April-May period.

On Saturday, 35 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 percent. No fresh death was reported, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Friday, 36 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.05 percent, as per the official data.

A total of 74,540 tests, including 51,930 RT-PCR tests and 22,610 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Thursday, 36 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 percent.

On Wednesday, 41 fresh cases were recorded and the positivity rate stood at 0.05 percent, as per the official figures.

The death toll due to coronavirus in Delhi stood at 25,083.

The daily case count had dropped to 20 on August 30, when one death was recorded, according to official figures.

The total number of cumulative cases on Saturday stood at 14,38,211. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

Published September 11th, 2021 at 17:09 IST

