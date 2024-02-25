Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 10th, 2021 at 15:15 IST

Delhi records zero death, 36 new cases of COVID-19; positivity rate 0.05 pc

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi in a day while 36 fresh cases were reported during the same period with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Friday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi in a day while 36 fresh cases were reported during the same period with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Friday.

According to official figures, only one fatality due to Covid has been reported in this month so far, on September 7. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,083.

A total of 76,883 tests, including 52,042 RT-PCR and 24,841 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the latest bulletin.

On Thursday, 36 cases were recorded while the previous day, 41 fresh cases were registered. On both days, the positivity rate was 0.05 per cent. On March 2, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16,  August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28 and August 29 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded.  The daily count of fresh cases had dropped to 20 on August 30 and one death was reported on that day. 

Advertisement

Published September 10th, 2021 at 15:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

an hour ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

an hour ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

an hour ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

3 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

4 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

8 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

8 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

8 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

8 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

8 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

8 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

8 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

8 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Divya Agarwal's Colourful Mehendi Ceremony

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. Viral Video Sets Perfect example Of 'Jugaad' Netizens Asks Is This Legal

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Joe Root's overseas Test tons

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  4. Masssive Turnout for PM Modi's Roadshow in Jamnagar

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Delhi: Army Orders Probe After Class 10 Student Allegedly Kills Self

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo