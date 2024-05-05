Advertisement

New Delhi: The national capital is expected to witness traffic congestion due to repair work carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on an arch near Hanuman Setu near the Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal.

Due to the repairs, the extreme right lane below Mangi Bridge towards the Hanuman Mandir will be closed for use, leading to traffic snarls near Hanuman Mandir.

The construction work is likely to take two months as the arch had to face conservation efforts. It is general conservation work of arches, plaster and consolidation, an official said.

The Mangi bridge connects Red Fort and Salimgarh Fort. It is situated before the Hanuman temple flyover which is linked with the entrance of the Kashmere Gate ISBT.

This area sees heavy traffic jams regularly owing to increasing traffic load as capacity of the road to accommodate vehicles remains the same.

According to a traffic department official, two lanes had been shut down due to the work. Traffic coming from Salimgarh Bypass, Geeta Colony flyover, Shantivan crossing and other areas would be affected.

The areas didn’t witness heavy traffic due to the ongoing work but from Monday onwards the traffic is likely to be affected. Especially on Tuesday as people use the route to visit a temple.

In order to congest Kashmere Gate area, the traffic police, PWD and other road agencies are conducting a new traffic trial requiring diversions for motorists because the Nigambodh Ghat U-turn is temporarily closed during the evening hours. This trial will continue for a few days.

