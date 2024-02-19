Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 19th, 2021 at 17:39 IST

Delhi reports 28 COVID-19 cases; positivity rate 0.04 pc

The national capital reported 28 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Delhi has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,38,497. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll stands at 25,085.

On Saturday, the city reported 41 coronavirus cases and zero deaths due to the infection.

On Friday, it reported 55 COVID-19 cases and one fatality. 

Published September 19th, 2021 at 17:39 IST

