Updated September 19th, 2021 at 17:39 IST
Delhi reports 28 COVID-19 cases; positivity rate 0.04 pc
The national capital reported 28 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
The national capital reported 28 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here.
Delhi has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.
With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,38,497. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.
The death toll stands at 25,085.
On Saturday, the city reported 41 coronavirus cases and zero deaths due to the infection.
On Friday, it reported 55 COVID-19 cases and one fatality.
Advertisement
Published September 19th, 2021 at 17:39 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Jay Shah raises 'SEVERE' JUDGEMNENT call on cricketersSports 10 minutes ago
Ben Stokes lambasts Umpire's Call, wants it SCRAPPEDSports 14 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.