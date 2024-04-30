Updated April 10th, 2023 at 23:50 IST

Delhi reports 484 fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate 26.58 per cent

Delhi on Monday logged 484 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.58 per cent, meaning that nearly one in every four people tested returned a positive result, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Three people suffering from COVID-19 died in the national capital. However, the health bulletin stated that COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death. 

Published April 10th, 2023 at 23:50 IST