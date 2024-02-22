Advertisement

The national capital reported 29 coronavirus cases and zero death on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The capital has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,38,714. Of this, over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,085.

Delhi reported 27 cases of infection on Saturday and 24 on Friday.

There are 371 active cases in Delhi, of which 118 are in home-isolation.