Residents of several villages in Mundka on Monday staged a protest demanding better roads in the area, police said.

Around 70 people from different villages have blocked one carriageway of Rohtak Road affecting the movement of traffic, they said.

The group claimed that several roads in the area are riddled with potholes and remain flooded for days every time it rains due to poor drainage system.

The condition of the roads has deteriorated further in the wake of the downpour in the national capital in recent days, locals claimed.

According to police, the group of locals are protesting against the concerned government agencies and demanding better roads.

"Approximately 70 people are part of the agitation… They have blocked one part of the carriageway on Rohtak Road affecting traffic. We are in talks with the villagers and trying to resolve the matter,” a senior police officer said.

"During monsoon, the roads get waterlogged and their condition worsens... Villagers have written to the concerned government agencies about the prevailing situation. Recently, we had organised a meeting between the villagers and Delhi Jal Board officials," he added.