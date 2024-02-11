Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

Delhi Roads Between Akshardham and Noida to be Rehabilitated in Bid to Improve Traffic Flow

PWD minister Atishi has emphasised the need for the Delhi roads rehabilitation project to be carried out with minimal disruption to commuters.

Digital Desk
PWD Minister Atishi has approved the rehabilitation of roads between Akshardham and Noida.
PWD Minister Atishi has approved the rehabilitation of roads between Akshardham and Noida. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
NEW DELHI: In line with the Delhi government's mission to beautify the roads of the city and make them safer for commuters, PWD (Public Works Department) Minister Atishi has approved the rehabilitation of roads between Akshardham and Noida, an official statement said on Saturday. The notification stated that the road stretches from NH24 to Link Road Number 1, NH24 to Link Road Number 2, Noida Link Road and Noida More Flyover (slip road) will be rehabilitated under this initiative.

Atishi stated that these roads had previously been upgraded but their use during peak traffic hours had gradually worn them down. 

The PWD has conducted a thorough assessment of the roads with the assistance of experts. The department has been instructed to initiate the rehabilitation process.

The minister also stressed the importance of ensuring minimal disruption to commuters during the construction phase, the statement added.

“The Kejriwal government's emphasis is on establishing a resilient and secure transportation network following global standards. The sanctioned road-strengthening project across Delhi is a testament to the Delhi government's dedication to delivering world-class road infrastructure for the city's residents."

“The strengthening of these roads will positively impact thousands of individuals in the area, alleviating congestion and enhancing interconnectivity from main roads to colonies,” she said.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

