Updated January 17th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

Pet Was Not on LEASH: Neighbour’s American Bully Pet Dog Attacks 7-Yr Old Girl in Delhi’s Rohini

On January 9, an American Bully dog attacked a 7-year-old girl while she was playing with the society in Rohini Sector 25 area.

Apoorva Shukla
American Bully attacks minor in Delhi's Rohini
The American Bully, a modern breed from the '90s, results from crossing APBT and American Staffordshire Terrier with other bully breeds. | Image: X/ Representative
  • 2 min read
Delhi: In a shocking incident, a dog attacked a 7-year-old girl in Delhi’s Rohini, reports said on Wednesday January 17. The girl sustained grievous injuries, following which the Delhi Police has registered a complaint against the owners of the dog. 

On January 9, an American Bully dog attacked a 7-year-old girl while she was playing with her friends inside her housing society in Rohini Sector 25 area. The dog is reportedly owned by one of the neighbours of the girl. 

According to the Delhi Police, the incident occurred on January 9 at around 5pm in the evening, when the girl was playing in her society. As the dog attacked, the girl’s loud screams drew the attention of the people and was eventually saved from the dog. 

Girl's father narrates ordeal 

The father of the girl stated that the 7-year-old sustained severe injuries on her hands, back, behind the ears, legs, and under the eyes. The girl's father, Shrikant Bhagat, runs a coaching center in Mukherjee Nagar. 

"On January 9, my seven-year-old daughter was playing with her friends around 5 pm. An American Bully pet dog of my neighbour suddenly attacked her," Shrikant Bhagat told PTI over the phone. "I thank god that she fought back and started screaming, due to which we reached the spot on time and were able to save her life," Bhagat said.

FIR registered against dog owners 

The girl's father said that her daughter is in trauma and has not been able to sleep for more than three days. "As the dog owner is adamant, we have decided to register an FIR against him as his pet was not on a leash,"

The Delhi Police has registered a case under IPC sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) in connection with the incident and has initiated an investigation.

 

(With agency inputs) 

 

 

 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

