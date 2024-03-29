×

Updated May 23rd, 2022 at 17:59 IST

Delhi RWAs to get Rs 1 lakh each to develop park in their area

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Delhi government on Monday announced a 'Green Park, Green Delhi' mission under which Rs 1 lakh will be given to each residents’ welfare association to redevelop a park in their area and Rs 2.55 lakh for maintenance of the developed one.

Addressing a press conference, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that out of 16,000 parks in the city, 6,345 parks have been identified that are not currently being maintained.

He said that RWAs, which have not registered their area parks with the Delhi government so far, can do so through an online portal.

According to the initiative, RWAs will be taking the responsibility of addressing problems related to their parks.

Rai said that Rs 3.5 lakh will also be given to each RWA for setting up a sewage treatment plant.

"Under ‘Green Park, Green Delhi’, RWAs will take responsibility of developing all the parks in Delhi. We have allocated funds for the same. Rs 2.55 lakh has been allocated for the maintenance of developed parks," Rai said.

"Water supply has also been an issue for maintenance of parks. Rs 3.5 lakh will be given for setting up a sewage treatment plant (STP)," he said.

Parks that need to be developed have been checked and identified, he added. PTI ABU ABU SLB VN VN

Published May 23rd, 2022 at 17:59 IST

