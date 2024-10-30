sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Diwali | Digital Arrest | Iran vs Israel | India-Canada Row | India-China Border Truce |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor', 8 Stations in Red Zone

Published 10:55 IST, October 30th 2024

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor', 8 Stations in Red Zone

A day ahead of Diwali festival, a thin layer of smog covered the national capital as parts of Delhi, air quality remained in the 'very poor' category

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi air pollution
A day ahead of Diwali festival, a thin layer of smog covered the national capital as parts of Delhi, air quality remained in the 'very poor' category | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement

10:50 IST, October 30th 2024