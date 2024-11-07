Published 22:47 IST, November 7th 2024
Delhi's Air Quality Hits "Severe" Levels During Chhath Puja, Smog Blankets City
Sixteen weather stations recorded an AQI above 400 with seven more stations seeing the air quality deteriorate to a "severe" level by evening.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Air pollution in Delhi spike during Chhath Puja, 16 stations record AQI in 'severe' level | Image: ANI
