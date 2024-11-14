Published 08:56 IST, November 14th 2024
Delhi's Air Quality Worst in Country, Hits Severe Zone; AQI Crosses 500-Mark
According to the latest information updated at 8 am at AQICN, two areas in Delhi, crossed the 500 mark.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi's Air Quality Worst in Country, Hits Severe Zone; AQI Crosses 500-Mark | Image: ANI
08:05 IST, November 14th 2024