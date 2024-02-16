Advertisement

NEW DELHI: Looking to counteract the impact of air pollution in the area, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has developed a 1.75-acre green space in Delhi's heavily industrialised Wazirapur area. Quoting an official who is in the know about the situation, a PTI report said that a total of 16,000 saplings had been used to convert a vacant piece of land that was being used as a garbage dumping spot into a mini forest using the Miyawaki technique. The Miyawaki method of forestation helps in creating green belts in urban areas in a shorter span of time. Around one acre of the land so developed has been used for the garden and the rest has been developed into an area with swings, benches, etc.

Wazirapur is one of 13 identified pollution hotspots around Delhi that contribute to the elevated level of pollutants in the national capital. The MCD has drawn up a plan to mitigate the excessive pollution emanating from such areas using increased green cover.

Wazirapur aside, the MCD has also drawn up plans to create a ‘green fence’ around the Bhalswa landfill site, one of the three major dumping grounds in the national capital. This will involve clearing around five to 10 metres of land and planting around 50 species of plants, ranging from pipal and jamun to neem and banyan.

As per the aforementioned official, this will help improve groundwater levels in the area, enhance biodiversity and mitigate the buildup of dust.

With inputs from PTI.