Published 15:02 IST, November 21st 2024
Delhi's Khan Market Ranks as 22nd Most Expensive Main Street Globally
Delhi's Khan Market has been ranked as 22nd most expensive main street globally, retaining its position and continuing to be India's most expensive high street
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Delhi's Khan Market Ranks as 22nd Most Expensive Main Street Globally | Image: X
