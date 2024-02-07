English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

Delhi's Pitampura Fire Case: FIR Registered Against Unknown Persons

Hours after a fire in a residential building in Delhi's Pitampura left six people dead, the police have registered an FIR against unknown people.

Digital Desk
Delhi's Pitampura Fire Case: FIR Registered Against Unknown Persons | Image:PTI/ Representational
New Delhi: Hours after a fire in a residential building in Delhi's Pitampura left six people dead, the police have registered an FIR against unknown people, officials said on Friday.

The fire broke out in a multi-storey building in the northwest Delhi locality on Thursday evening.

A case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 285 (negligent conduct) and 336 (endangering lives) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Maurya Enclave Police station, they said.

The six people, including four women, who died in the incident belonged to two different families and were staying on rent on the first, second and third floors of the building, police said.

According to the information received from the hospitals, those who died were identified as Rakesh Gupta (62), Renu Gupta (62), Shweta (30), Shanu Verma (27), Santosh (25) and Kirti (25).

The cause of the fire, which broke out on the first floor of the building, is yet to be ascertained, a police officer said, adding the matter was being investigated. (With inputs from PTI) 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

