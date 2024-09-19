sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Quad Summit |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Delhi's September Chill: Lowest Minimum Temp In 14 Years As Monsoon Prepares To Leave

Published 17:47 IST, September 19th 2024

Delhi's September Chill: Lowest Minimum Temp In 14 Years As Monsoon Prepares To Leave

Delhi's mercury has dropped, with the city registering a minimum temperature of 21.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the lowest for September in 14 years.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi records lowest minimum temperature of September of last 14 years at 21.2 degree celsisus on Thursday
Delhi records lowest minimum temperature of September of last 14 years at 21.2 degree celsisus on Thursday | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:46 IST, September 19th 2024