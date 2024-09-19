Published 17:47 IST, September 19th 2024
Delhi's September Chill: Lowest Minimum Temp In 14 Years As Monsoon Prepares To Leave
Delhi's mercury has dropped, with the city registering a minimum temperature of 21.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the lowest for September in 14 years.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi records lowest minimum temperature of September of last 14 years at 21.2 degree celsisus on Thursday | Image: X
17:46 IST, September 19th 2024