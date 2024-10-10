sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Noel Tata | Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi School Asked to Water Open Areas, Refrain From Cracker Bursting Ahead of Winter

Published 23:12 IST, October 10th 2024

Delhi School Asked to Water Open Areas, Refrain From Cracker Bursting Ahead of Winter

Delhi schools have been asked to sprinkle water in open areas of their premises to control dust and refrain from bursting crackers, as part of a detailed plan to stem winter pollution.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi School Asked to Water Open Areas, Refrain From Cracker Bursting Ahead of Winter
Delhi School Asked to Water Open Areas, Refrain From Cracker Bursting Ahead of Winter | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:12 IST, October 10th 2024