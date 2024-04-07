Advertisement

East Delhi: A 14-year-old class 8 student in East Delhi was allegedly subjected to brutal physical torture by his schoolmate, who not only allegedly beat him up with a stick but also inserted the stick in his private parts. The incident reportedly took place after the accused got into a fight with the victim a few days ago. According to a senior police official, a complaint was filed at the local police station following which the police apprehended a student allegedly involved in the incident and were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

A case under POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in the matter and a probe has been taken by the police. The family of the victim suspects that more students might have been involved in the incident.

As per the information, the victim had allegedly got into a fight with his schoolmates before he was cornered by as many as four of them and brutally thrashed. After the incident, the victim was even threatened by his schoolmates to not reveal the incident to anyone.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family have levelled serious allegations against the school administration and the local police of negligence, accusing them of a lack of cooperation.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) stated that the incident allegedly occurred on the premises of a private school. The doctors at the hospital have also confirmed that a foreign object was inserted inside the genitals of the boy causing him injuries.

On the other hand, the family and the relatives of the victim student staged a massive protest outside the school demanding strict action on the issue.

