New Delhi: Schools in Delhi are all set to reopen for physical classes from today following the extended end of the winter break.

However, due to the existing cold wave and foggy weather conditions in the national capital, all the schools have been directed to take precautionary measures.

This includes no classes to start before 9 am and no classes running beyond 5 pm, as per an order issued by the Education Department on Sunday. It also mandates all teaching and non-teaching staff to adhere to their regular duty reporting.

The notice read, "It is directed that all students of government, government-aided and recognised private schools shall join back classes in physical mode at their respective schools with effect from 15/01/2024 (Monday). This includes nursery, KG and primary classes as well."

"However, taking precaution in view of the prevailing foggy conditions, no school (including double shift schools) will start before 9 am and have classes beyond 5 pm till further directions," it further read, "

This comes as the Delhi Education Minister Atishi on January 7 announced that the winter break would extend to January amid the cold wave conditions.

Her tweet read, "Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from nursery to class 5."

Dense fog continues to blanket the national capital. Recently over the weekend, Delhi recorded its chilliest mornings with temperatures lower than 4 degrees Celsius.

