Delhi: The government has announced that schools will resume regular schedules on Tuesday, February 6, ‘in view of improved weather conditions’.

The Directorate of Education has announced that all government, government-aided, and provincial schools will open tomorrow. Further as per the government’s official statement, Parents and staff will be notified via a mass SMS Facility, phone calls and other modes of communication.

Here is the Official Statement by Delhi Govt

"In view of the improved weather conditions in Delhi, all Govt., Govt. Aided and Recognised Private Schools of Delhi shall resume their full normal timings wef. 06.02.2024 (Tuesday).

The HoSs must inform all Students, Parents and Staff well in time through Mass SMS facility, Phone Calls, SMC and other suitable means of communication", the statement read.