Published 23:38 IST, November 17th 2024
Delhi Shifts Classes Up to Class 9 Online After Severe Air Pollution Alert
The Delhi government announced on Sunday that all students from schools up to Class 9 will be shifting to online learning mode starting Monday.
Delhi Shifts Classes Up to Class 9 Online After Severe Air Pollution Alert | Image: PTI
23:36 IST, November 17th 2024