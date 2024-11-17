sb.scorecardresearch
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Shifts Classes Up to Class 9 Online After Severe Air Pollution Alert

Published 23:38 IST, November 17th 2024

Delhi Shifts Classes Up to Class 9 Online After Severe Air Pollution Alert

The Delhi government announced on Sunday that all students from schools up to Class 9 will be shifting to online learning mode starting Monday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Shifts Classes Up to Class 9 Online After Severe Air Pollution Alert | Image: PTI
23:36 IST, November 17th 2024