sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air Pollution | Donald Trump | Tulsi Gabbard | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Shocker: 26-Year-Old Stabbed to Death, Father Suspects In-Laws' Involvement

Published 10:22 IST, November 14th 2024

Delhi Shocker: 26-Year-Old Stabbed to Death, Father Suspects In-Laws' Involvement

The victim's father suspects that the attack was orchestrated by his son's in-laws after his marriage last year, which was opposed by the woman's family.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Representative image of a knife attack.
Representative image of a knife attack. | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

10:22 IST, November 14th 2024