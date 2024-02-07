English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

Delhi Shocker: Delivery Boy Held for Stabbing Another Man to Death in Anand Prabhat

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing to death another man after an argument in Delhi.

Ronit Singh
True Crime Documentries
Delhi Shocker: Delivery Boy Held for Stabbing Another Man to Death in Anand Prabhat | Image:True Crime Documentries
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing to death another man after an argument in the national capital's Anand Parbat Police Station area, Delhi Police said.

The deceased, identified as Kamal (22) was a resident of Delhi's Punjabi Basti in the Patel Nagar area.

Advertisement

The apprehended accused, identified as Suraj works as a delivery person and was a neighbour of Kamal, police said.

During an interrogation, Suraj revealed that he had a heated argument with Kamal that escalating to exchange of abuses and physical violence.Suraj then allegedly stabbed Kamal on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisement

Kamal was declared brought dead at the hospital and the accused Suraj was nabbed after a case was registered against him under Section 302 of the IPC at Anand Parbat Police Station.The knife used in the crime was also recovered during the arrest, police said. 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World17 minutes ago

  2. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Zaheer gives quick retort to KP after he took pride in dismissing Dhoni

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  4. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Most Romantic Moments

    Galleries24 minutes ago

  5. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement