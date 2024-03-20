Delhi Shocker: Domestic Help Beaten to Death by Employer Over Suspicion of Stealing Rs 15,000 | Image: unsplash

Advertisement

New Delhi: A domestic help was allegedly beaten to death by his employer who suspected him of stealing Rs 15,000 kept in a box at his house in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area, the police said on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Subhash. Meanwhile, the accused person has been identified as Satish Bhadana who is absconding.

Advertisement

A call was received at 7:15 am on Wednesday regarding a dead body in Karawal Nagar in New Delhi. The body was identified to be of Subhash.

A post mortem examination of the body was conducted at the GTB Hospital.

Advertisement

The post-mortem results revealed multiple internal injuries including head injury and perforated intestine.

According to the police, Satish disclosed that Subhash used to live with him as his servant for the past eight years.

Advertisement

A sum of Rs. 15,000 were missing from Satish’s money box and he suspected that Subhash had stolen his money, as per the police.

Satish has assaulted Subhash to make him confess resulting in Subhash succumbing to his injuries, Satush told the police.

Advertisement

Further investigation is in progress.