Delhi Shocker: Man Beaten to Death by Five Over Making Reels On Instagram Humiliating Others | Image:PTI

New Delhi: Five people were arrested for allegedly killing a 28-year-old man, by beating him with ‘lathis’, over making reels on Instagram humiliating others in Delhi's Kalyanpuri, as per media reports.

The accused persons in their confession told the police that the deceased used to make similar videos on them and that's why they killed them, added the reports.

Earlier on April 17, police received information from a duty constable at LBS Hospital that a 28-year-old man had been brought dead by a rickshaw puller.

The victim was identified as Ashok (also known as Thanda Pani), was a resident of Trilokpuri.

During inspection, police noted multiple injuries on the deceased person's body which indicated a foul play.

The police set out a search for the rickshaw puller identified as Hargovind, however, they were unsuccessful. The rickshaw puller's phone was also out of coverage when contacted.

A case of murder was registered and a team was formed to solve the case.

It was after going through the CCTV footage and call detail records that police managed to find out the suspects and arrested five of them.

The accused persons were identified as Anuj (34), Pawan (34), Abhinav Raj (27), Sandeep Ghawari (35), and Mukesh Kumar (35), all residents of Trilokpuri.

DCP (East) Apoorva Gupta told a media outlet that it appeared that the the deceased used to make videos on Instagram humiliating others.

He’d made similar videos of men who lived in his block, which triggered such action from the accused persons side.

Police said the investigation revealed that Ashok was abducted from Sanjay Lake by the accused in a car, beaten up and dropped off near Chand Cinema in Kalyanpuri.

One of the accused Anuj then paid the rickshaw puller Rs 500 to take him to the hospital.

The accused were remanded to 3-day police custody. Forensic and district crime teams inspected the crime scene and recovered evidence including two blood-stained pipes and a lathi, the car used to abduct the victim, blood-stained clothing belonging to the victim and the clothes the suspects wore during the incident.

