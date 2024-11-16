sb.scorecardresearch
  • Delhi Shocker: Man Killed After Uncle Confronts Two Brothers for Harassing Girl

Published 14:21 IST, November 16th 2024

Delhi Shocker: Man Killed After Uncle Confronts Two Brothers for Harassing Girl

Two brothers were arrested for stabbing a 28-year-old man when his uncle objected to them harassing a girl.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
14:21 IST, November 16th 2024