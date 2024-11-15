Published 17:49 IST, November 15th 2024
Delhi Shocker: Man Killed with Iron Rod While Trying to Intervene in Couple's Fight
The situation quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, with Dhiraj allegedly striking Ran Singh on the head with an iron rod, the officer said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational Image | Image: PTI/File
17:08 IST, November 15th 2024