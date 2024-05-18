Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday sounded a heatwave alert in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana over the next five days. The Met department further predicted heatwave conditions in states including Madhya Pradesh and Bihar over the next four days.

It comes amid soaring temperature in Delhi where the mercury rose to 47.4 degrees Celsius in Najafgarh area, making it the hottest place in the country, the IMD said

The lower and mid hills region of Himachal Pradesh including Una faced the hottest day of the season, with temperature soaring up to 43.2 deg C on Friday, the Met Department said.

In respite from scorching heat, portions of Tamil Nadu received moderate rainfall in the past few days. Districts including Kanniyakumari recorded 7 cm rainfall over the past 24 hours, while Thiruchendur, Thoothukudi, Valpari, and Thiruvarur each received 6 cm, and Tenkasi recorded 3 cm.

IMD Heatwave Alert

IMD's latest weather bulletin suggests severe heatwave conditions in portions of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi until May 21 and in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh until May 20.

The maximum temperature crossed 43 deg Celsius mark in most places in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Friday. Several places including Gangetic West Bengal, and some parts of Jharkhand also witnessed rising temperature.





