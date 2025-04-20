Delhi Sizzles at Night: City Records Hottest April Night in 3 Years

Delhi Weather Update: The national capital recorded its highest minimum temperature in three years on Sunday, with the mercury refusing to dip below 26 degrees Celsius a startling 4.4 degrees above the seasonal average.

Warmest Night Since 2022

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the warmest minimum temperature Delhi has seen in April since 2022, when it had reached 26.2°C.

Day Temperatures Soar Close to 40°C

While the night brought no relief, the day was no better. Delhi's maximum temperature reached 39.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal for this time of year.

The sweltering heat combined with fluctuating humidity ranging between 63% and 38% made for an uncomfortable Sunday across the city.

The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies for Monday, with temperatures expected to hover around 40°C during the day and 25°C at night. However, no major drop in temperatures is anticipated in the coming days.

Air Quality in 'Moderate' Category

Despite the heat, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category as of 4 PM on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 140, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).