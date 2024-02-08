The couple was found lying unconscious on the floor | Image: AP

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a couple allegedly lost their lives after inhaling some toxic gas from a coal brazier that they left burning in their room in Dwarka area in Delhi on Wednesday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Manav and Neha.

Their two-month-old child survived the incident and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, they said.

Advertisement

Dwarka Sector 23 police station received a call about the incident from the couple’s neighbour at 9.30 am, they said.

The caller told police that they heard the child’s crying noise and when they knocked on the door, no one responded. So, the neighbours broke open a window and entered the house, a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

They found the couple lying on the floor unconscious and rushed them to Indira Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the officer said.

The deceased were labourers.

Advertisement

A prima facie investigation has suggested that the couple died after inhaling toxic gas from the burning coal brazier kept inside the closed room, police said.

(With PTI inputs)