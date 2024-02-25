The Delhi schoolboy allegedly killed himself after he was denied an exam admit card by his school's administration. | Image: PTI/ Representative

NEW DELHI: In response to an incident where a class 10 student of Delhi's Shankar Vihar hung himself to death after his school (an Army Public School) allegedly refused to give him an exam admit card, the Indian Army has ordered an investigation into the matter. In a statement, the Indian Army, Western Command said,"The school management stays firmly committed to safety and well being of all its students. An in-depth investigation is being carried out on this tragic and unfortunate incident."

The statement not only promised a full investigation of the incident but also said that preventive measures would be taken to avoid a repeat of such incidents in the future while also stating that action, as appropriate, would be taken on the basis of the investigation.

Family of victim holds protest march

Meanwhile, on Saturday, family members of the student held a protest march, demanding the dismissal of the school's principal. The student's relatives and other civilians held a protest near Army Public School, Shankar Vihar.

Uncle of the student, Krishna Kumar, said that the victim’s family wanted the authorities to dismiss the principal of the school.

Kumar said the victim’s parents are at their native place in Haryana’s Mahendragarh.

“On Saturday, we held a march from the Army Public School to the residence of the brigadier demanding him to remove the principal from her post and she should be produced before us.

“Several people have joined us in the march. We have lost our child and want that no such situation would occur in future with any student of the school,” Kumar said.

Kumar alleged that the principal “misbehaved” with the victim’s mother when she visited the school for his admit card.

On Friday, the Delhi Police booked the school administration for abetment of suicide.

Police filed an FIR against Army Public School, Shankar Vihar, at the complaint of the student’s father, who alleged that his son was refused the admit card for an exam by the school administration.

In the complaint he gave to Vasant Vihar Police Station on Thursday, the boy’s father alleged that his son was also asked to pay a hefty fine for a chair he broke in the school, an officer said.

With inputs from PTI.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are the mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102

Timing: 24X7