Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 09:05 IST

THESE Metro Stations To Remain Closed in Delhi For Republic Day Rehearsal

Further, the entire stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate has been closed down since Monday night.

Apoorva Shukla
Delhi Metro stations to remain closed for republic day parade rehearsal
Representative | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

 

New Delhi: As the contingents engage in full dress rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade, a special advisory has been issued for the commuters of Delhi on Tuesday, January 23. While metro stations will remain functional as normal days, some stations have been closed down for security purposes. 

The affected metro stations during the Republic day Parade rehearsal include- Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan. Boarding and de-boarding from the Central Secretariat and the Udyog Bhawan stations have been stopped from 5 am and the restrictions will continue till 12 pm on Tuesday. 

However, metro services at other stations will remain available during the dress rehearsals. Further, the entire stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate has been closed down since Monday night. 

(This is a breaking copy) 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 09:05 IST

