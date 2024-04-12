Dhami also asked the agencies involved to complete the work with quality within the stipulated time; Image: Twitter/@pushkardhami | Image: self

Assuring full cooperation to the NHAI to speed up the works for the completion of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said after the project's completion the distance between the two cities will be covered in 2.5 hours.

While conducting a site inspection of the expressway works near Datkali temple here, Dhami said permission has been given to work during the night to speed up the construction works.

He also asked the agencies involved to complete the work with quality within the stipulated time.

The chief minister said that after the completion of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the distance from Delhi to Dehradun would be covered in just 2.5 hours.

He said that the fast pace at which road connectivity is increasing in the state will also boost economic activities in the state in the coming times.

The authority officials said that a target has been set to complete the expressway works by March 2024 and efforts are being made to complete it before that.