×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2023 at 21:07 IST

Delhi to Dehradun distance will be covered in 2.5 hours after completion of expressway: CM Dhami

While conducting a site inspection of the expressway works near Datkali temple here, Dhami said permission has been given to work during the night to speed up the construction works.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Uttarakhand
Dhami also asked the agencies involved to complete the work with quality within the stipulated time; Image: Twitter/@pushkardhami | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Assuring full cooperation to the NHAI to speed up the works for the completion of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said after the project's completion the distance between the two cities will be covered in 2.5 hours.

While conducting a site inspection of the expressway works near Datkali temple here, Dhami said permission has been given to work during the night to speed up the construction works.

He also asked the agencies involved to complete the work with quality within the stipulated time.

The chief minister said that after the completion of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the distance from Delhi to Dehradun would be covered in just 2.5 hours.

He said that the fast pace at which road connectivity is increasing in the state will also boost economic activities in the state in the coming times.

The authority officials said that a target has been set to complete the expressway works by March 2024 and efforts are being made to complete it before that. 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2023 at 21:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee At Wedding Bash

4 minutes ago
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Advisory for Iran, Israel

4 minutes ago
Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten On Motherhood

4 minutes ago
Apple considers integrating Google's Gemini AI engine into the iPhone,

OpenAI GPT-4 Turbo

5 minutes ago
Gaami

Gaami On OTT

6 minutes ago
Payal Kapadia

Who Is Payal Kapadia?

7 minutes ago
Pakistan PM

PAKISTAN PM

9 minutes ago
Post chemotherapy, woman told she was misdiagnosed with cancer

Misdiagnosed With Cancer

11 minutes ago
Indian lost to Australia

India lose to Australia

11 minutes ago
China Says Great Positive Progress Made To Resolve Border Row With India

China Says Great Positive

14 minutes ago
LSG vs DC

LSG vs DC live blog

18 minutes ago
Players prior to the Trails for selecting Team India Tent Pegging

National Tent Pegging

19 minutes ago
USA vs Canada

USA vs Canada

21 minutes ago
Despite growth, UK manufacturing faces challenges with declining staffing levels and rising input costs, prompting price hikes.

IIP grows 5.7% in Feb

23 minutes ago
Dollar Hits 5-Month Low as US Inflation Cools in November

Retail inflation

28 minutes ago
Block printing in India

Block Printing History

36 minutes ago
BRS leader K Kavitha

K Kavitha

37 minutes ago
accident

bus overturns

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nepal Alarmed by China's Border Encroachments

    Defence4 hours ago

  2. NIA Arrests Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Mastermind, Bomber From Bengal

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Conspiracy to Impose President's Rule in Delhi, Alleges Atishi

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Mother's Lover Rapes Her Minor Kids, She Tortures Them to Hide Assault

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Emotional Hardik Pandya hugs Virat Kohli - See Images

    Sports 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo