Delhi traffic advisory: Those travelling towards ISBTs, railway stations and the airport have been advised to carefully plan their commute with sufficient time in hand. | Image: PTI

Advertisement

New Delhi: Vehicular movement will likely be affected in parts of the national capital tomorrow as traffic restrictions will be imposed in view of the Tarey 2024 Run being organised at the Tyagraj Stadium on Sunday. The traffic movement will be regulated or diverted, as required, on Shri Jagannath Marg, Jor Bagh Road (between 3rd and 4th Avenue Roads), 4th Avenue Road, Najaf Khan Road, the interconnected roads between 3rd and 4th Avenue Roads, Ch. Chandu Lal Balmiki Marg, Gujjar Chowk, 3rd Avenue Road, Sewa Nagar signal and the railway underpass near 3rd Avenue Road from 6 am to 8 am in the area of Lodhi Colony and Tyagraj Nagar, according to a Delhi Police advisory issued in this regard.

Traffic Advisory



Special traffic arrangements will be effective in view of the 'Tarey 2024 Run' at Tyagraj Stadium, New Delhi on 7th April, 2024.



Kindly follow the advisory. #DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/FvhM2pJ6qC — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 6, 2024

A total of around 1,000 people from across Delhi are expected to participate in the Tarey 2024 Run, the advisory further stated.

Commuters have been requested to use public transport. Additionally, those travelling towards ISBTs, railway stations and the airport have been advised by the Delhi Police to carefully plan their commute with sufficient time in hand.