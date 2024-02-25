Advertisement

New Delhi: In view of the several ongoing events in the national capital, diversions and restrictions will come up in several parts of south, central, and north Delhi on Sunday and Monday, the Delhi Police have said. The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory for passengers to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

The traffic curbs will come into force due to several events namely the 43rd national championship marathon, the ninth edition of the New Delhi marathon, and the Paris Olympics 2024 qualifier series on Sunday morning. The annual Ijtema will begin at north Delhi’s Shahi Idgah on Sunday night and go on till Monday morning.

Advertisement

The advisory stated that vehicular movement will be restricted on the routes of the run and marathons from 4am to 10am on Sunday, barring emergency vehicles.

Traffic Advisory



In view of Shab-e-Baraat on the intervening night of 25.02.2024 & 26.02.2024, traffic will be affected. Kindly plan your journey accordingly. #DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/8xLbETnOsa — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 24, 2024

The Delhi Traffic Police, in a post on X, said that restrictions will also be implemented in Delhi from 8pm on Sunday to 6am on Monday, owing to Shab-e-Baraat. As many as 906 traffic officers will be deployed at 285 strategic locations in the national capital.

Traffic diversion in these areas

Here is the list of areas where traffic diversion will come up: Sewa Nagar red light on 4th Avenue, 4th Avenue-Bhishma Pitamah Marg intersection under Sewa Nagar flyover,Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road intersection (Madarsa t-point), 2nd Avenue Khanna Market,Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Max Mueller Marg intersection, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj roundabout, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Archbishop Makarios Marg intersection, Neela Gumbad, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Zakir Hussain Marg intersection, Q-Point, Janpath-Maulana Azad Road intersection,, Jai Singh Road-Baba Kharak Singh Lane intersection, Buta Sing roundabout, Jaswant Singh roundabout, Purana Quila Road-C Hexagon intersection, Sher Shah Road-Mathura Road intersection, W-Point, Kotla red light, Meharchand Market red light on 5th Avenue, Andrews Ganj red light, Tilak Marg-C Hexagon intersection, Rajesh Pilot Marg-Amrita Shergil Marg intersection, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Maharishi Raman Marg intersection, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Mathura Road-Bhairon Road intersection, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Pandara Road intersection, Man Singh Road roundabout, Sunehri Masjid roundabout, Gol Dak Khana roundabout, Sansad Marg-Outer Circle intersection, Windsor Place roundabout,, Sher Shah Road-C Hexagon intersection, and Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Das Road intersection.

