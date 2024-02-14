Advertisement

New Delhi: In the wake of the ongoing farmers' protest at the national capital borders, the Delhi Traffic Police today issued a traffic advisory, alerting commuters about restrictions on vehicular movement at various border areas and alternative routes for seamless travel due to diversions.

In an effort to stop the farmers from entering the national capital, after they started marching on February 13 with their demand of a guaranteed MSP regime, the authorities have intensified security arrangements at the Singhu, Tikri, and Shambu borders, among others.

NH-44 beyond the Singhu Border has been closed for general traffic. Other connected roads going towards NH-44 - Sonipat/Panipat are also affected. 2 lanes of NH-9 and 1 lane of NH-24 at the Ghazipur Border are open to the general public. Similarly, 2 lanes of DND are also open for commuters, according to the traffic advisory.

However, there will be slow traffic movement so commuters have been advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches, especially during peak hours.

Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and Sabhapur Border - to take service lane Delhi Dehradun Expressway ( 6 K Mandola Mussoorie- Khekra (14 KM) Expressway (19 KM)- Rai cut (NH-44), according to the advisory.

Traffic coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi may enter from the Maharajpur Border near ISBT Anand Vihar via Vaishali-Kaushambi. Further, Traffic coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi from Gazipur border may also enter from Khoda Colony, Mayur Vihar Phase-III via paper market, Pragati Marg, Mayur Vihar Phase III, the traffic advisory said.

Intensified Security Arrangements

Multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails, and walls of containers have been placed at the Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders, with the deployment of a large number of security personnel in anti-riot gear. Metal and concrete barricades were put up at many places in central Delhi as part of the security arrangements.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the "Delhi Chalo" agitation to put pressure on the BJP-led Centre for their demands, including a law on a minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.