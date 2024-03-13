×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

Delhi Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat at Ramlila Ground

In view of a huge gathering at the Farmers’ Maha Panchayat to be held on March 14, at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Delhi Traffic ALERT: Fresh Advisory Issued Amid Farmers' Protest, Check Routes to Avoid
Delhi Traffic ALERT: Fresh Advisory Issued Amid Farmers' Protest, Check Routes to Avoid | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Delhi Traffic Advisory: In view of a huge gathering at the Farmers’ Maha Panchayat, which will be held on March 14, 2024, at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the commuters ahead of the scheduled event. According to the traffic police, due to the large gathering of people from all parts of India to attend the protest at Ramlila Maidan on Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, movement of the general traffic will be regulated in order to avoid congestion on the road and ensure smooth traffic movement.

Traffic will be regulated in Delhi on March 14 between 6 am to 4 pm

According to the advisory issued by the traffic police, movement of general traffic will be regulated on March 14, from 6 am to 4 pm on the following roads and Junction:

  • Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg
  • Barakhamba Road
  • Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg     
  • Tolstoy Marg
  • Asaf Ali Road    
  • Jai Singh Road
  • Swami Vivekanand Marg    
  • Sansad Marg
  • Netaji Subhash Marg    
  • Baba Kharag Singh Marg
  • Minto Road    
  • Ashoka Road
  • Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover    
  • Connaught Circle
  • Bhavbhuti Marg     
  • DDU Marg
  • Chaman Lal Marg    

Apart from this, traffic diversion may be imposed on the same day from 6 am onwards on the following roads, stretches, and surrounding roads:

  • Delhi Gate 
  • Mir Dard Chowk 
  • Ajmeri Gate Chowk
  • Guru Nanak Chowk 
  • Kamla Market 
  • Paharganj Chowk and round about Jhandewalan
  • Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk
  • Barakhamba Road to Tolstoy Road crossing
  • Janpath Road to Tolstoy Marg crossing
  • Tolstoy Road to KG Marg crossing
  • Round about General Post Office (GPO)

Police advices to use public  transport

The traffic police in their advisory has advised people in Delhi to prioritise use of public transport in order to avoid traffic jams and other inconvenience on the roads.

Advertisement

The advisory read, “Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially Metro services. Further, the general public is advised to keep sufficient time at hand while planning road journeys via the above-mentioned roads and junctions.”

“People who are going towards ISBT, Railway Station, or Airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand. We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards the alleviation of traffic congestion during the above-mentioned period. The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline, and follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections,” the traffic police stated. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Munmum Dutta and Raj Anadkat

Munmum-Raj Engagement

4 minutes ago
One person was killed and two others injured when a transformer in a Patna court exploded.

Patna Transformer Explode

4 minutes ago
Apartments

Noida High-Rise Residents

8 minutes ago
Uday Kotak

Uday Kotak on markets

8 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

9 minutes ago
Car sales

Acko reports

9 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

12 minutes ago
Gallantry Awards 2024

Gallantry Awards 2024: Fu

14 minutes ago
Mumbai Coastal Road to Save USD 100 Million Per Year in Carbon Emissions

Coastal road

19 minutes ago
Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija

Pooja Bhatt On Judgement

22 minutes ago
Details on Electoral Bonds Will be Disclosed on Time: CEC Rajiv Kumar

CEC Rajiv Kumar

24 minutes ago
Pro-Khalistan protest outside Indian Consulate in US

SFJ Targets ICCC Event

27 minutes ago
The gang leader was caught using the digital trail left by FASTag transactions.

Paytm FASTag validity

28 minutes ago
IPL

IPL amid water crisis

29 minutes ago
Editors Guild Condemns Arrest of R Bangla Reporter

UP Man Death Sentence

31 minutes ago
star wars squadrons

Star Wars Squadrons: Ho

31 minutes ago
IPOs this week

Rungta Greentech IPO

37 minutes ago
Patna Blast

Transfomer Blast in Patna

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News2 hours ago

  2. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News3 hours ago

  3. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News3 hours ago

  4. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 4 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo