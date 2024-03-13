Updated March 13th, 2024 at 17:36 IST
Delhi Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat at Ramlila Ground
In view of a huge gathering at the Farmers’ Maha Panchayat to be held on March 14, at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory.
- India
- 3 min read
Delhi Traffic Advisory: In view of a huge gathering at the Farmers’ Maha Panchayat, which will be held on March 14, 2024, at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the commuters ahead of the scheduled event. According to the traffic police, due to the large gathering of people from all parts of India to attend the protest at Ramlila Maidan on Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, movement of the general traffic will be regulated in order to avoid congestion on the road and ensure smooth traffic movement.
Traffic will be regulated in Delhi on March 14 between 6 am to 4 pm
According to the advisory issued by the traffic police, movement of general traffic will be regulated on March 14, from 6 am to 4 pm on the following roads and Junction:
- Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg
- Barakhamba Road
- Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
- Tolstoy Marg
- Asaf Ali Road
- Jai Singh Road
- Swami Vivekanand Marg
- Sansad Marg
- Netaji Subhash Marg
- Baba Kharag Singh Marg
- Minto Road
- Ashoka Road
- Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover
- Connaught Circle
- Bhavbhuti Marg
- DDU Marg
- Chaman Lal Marg
Apart from this, traffic diversion may be imposed on the same day from 6 am onwards on the following roads, stretches, and surrounding roads:
- Delhi Gate
- Mir Dard Chowk
- Ajmeri Gate Chowk
- Guru Nanak Chowk
- Kamla Market
- Paharganj Chowk and round about Jhandewalan
- Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk
- Barakhamba Road to Tolstoy Road crossing
- Janpath Road to Tolstoy Marg crossing
- Tolstoy Road to KG Marg crossing
- Round about General Post Office (GPO)
Police advices to use public transport
The traffic police in their advisory has advised people in Delhi to prioritise use of public transport in order to avoid traffic jams and other inconvenience on the roads.
The advisory read, “Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially Metro services. Further, the general public is advised to keep sufficient time at hand while planning road journeys via the above-mentioned roads and junctions.”
“People who are going towards ISBT, Railway Station, or Airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand. We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards the alleviation of traffic congestion during the above-mentioned period. The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline, and follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections,” the traffic police stated.
Published March 13th, 2024 at 17:36 IST
