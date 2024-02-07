Delhi Traffic Alert: Roads To Take To Reach NDLS Railway Station on R-Day

Advertisement

New Delhi: This year, India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day, and there will be a spectacular parade as part of the celebrations. Many will assemble to watch the Republic Day Parade live on Kartavya Path, despite the frigid weather in Delhi, the nation's capital.

The Republic Day Parade will feature themed tableaus from several Indian states in addition to showcasing the nation's military might. On Tuesday, January 23, a comprehensive practice run for the Republic Day Parade was conducted in Delhi.

Advertisement

There may be public traffic restrictions and detours due to the Republic Day Parade and celebrations in New Delhi. There will be an increase in the number of people in the city on the national holiday and to view the R-Day Parade.

There will be traffic restrictions when VVIPs arrive in Delhi for the R-Day Parade. Ahead of the Republic Day 2024 Parade and festivities in the nation's capital, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory.

Advertisement

ROADS TO TAKE ON R-DAY TO REACH NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan - Vande Matram Marg - Panchkuian Road - Outer Circle Connaught Place - Chelmsford Road for Paharganj Side or Minto Road-Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

Advertisement

From East Delhi: Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge - Rani Jhansi Flyover - R/A Jhandewalan - D.B. Gupta Road - Sheela Cinema Road - Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Rly Station.

FOR OLD DELHI RAILWAY STATION

From South Delhi: Ring Road - Ashram Chowk - Sarai Kale Khan - Ring Road - Rajghat - Ring Road - Chowk Yamuna Bazar - S.P.

Mukherjee Marg - Chhatta Rail - Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.

Though there will be no restriction for people from North Delhi going towards New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station yet it is advised that they plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to avoid possible delay

Advertisement