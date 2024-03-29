×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Delhi Traffic Disrupted After Instagram Influencers Stop Car to Shoot Reel on Flyover

The reel was recorded on a flyover near Paschim Vihar in North Delhi during peak traffic hours.

Reported by: Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Despite repeated warnings from authorities, some content creators continue to flout rules while creating reels and stories for their social media handles. Recently, a video has been doing rounds on social media featuring two Instagram influencers disrupting traffic by parking their vehicle in the middle of a busy road in the national capital Delhi. 

According to reports, the footage was captured on a flyover near Paschim Vihar in North Delhi during peak traffic hours. The video has garnered massive criticism from users on Instagram, highlighting the irresponsible and dangerous nature of such behaviour.

What's In The Video?

In the video, a golden pickup truck is seen abruptly stopping in the middle of the road, causing other vehicles to come to a standstill. Two men then exit the vehicle and strike poses for the camera. As the clip continues, they are seen driving the vehicle with its gates open on a flyover. The video was shared by Pradeep Dhaka (@pradeep_dhakajaat) on his Instagram page with the caption "Road Block." Watch the viral video below.

How Social Media Reacted?

The video has sparked outrage among internet users, with many expressing anger and demanding strict action against the influencers involved. Their actions, which included disrupting traffic, breaking the law, and causing inconvenience to the public, have drawn widespread condemnation. Calls for accountability and consequences for such irresponsible behavior are resonating across social media platforms.

Tagging Delhi Police, several Instagram users demanded urgent action against the men. “Hi @delhi.police_official video shows an Instagram influencer causing traffic on Pachim Vihar flyover by parking his car in the centre of the road", a social media user said.

Another called it a 'Shameless act'. 
 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

