Updated February 6th, 2024 at 20:09 IST

Delhi Traffic Live Updates: Cars Stranded For 30 Mins Due to Massive Traffic Jam, Check Details Here

A massive traffic jam was reported from Delhi's MG Road near Sarai Kale Khan as many commuters complained that they have been stranded for nearly half an ho.

Digital Desk
Massive Jam in MG Road
Massive Jam in MG Road | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi Traffic Updates: A massive traffic jam was reported from Delhi's MG Road on Tuesday near Sarai Kale Khan as many commuters complained that they have been stranded for nearly half an hour. Commuting time on this route has been delayed by 20-30 minutes caused by heavy traffic congestion. Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police informed at 7:30 pm that the Shreya Mishra Marg has now been open after it was closed due to protest at Delhi University's Arts Faculty Gate. 

“Due to protest at Delhi University's Arts Faculty Gate No. 4, Shreya Mishra Marg from Patel Chest to Chhatra Marg will be closed. Commuters are advised to avoid Chhatra Marg, Kranti Chowk and plan their journey accordingly. Now, Shreya Mishra Marg is open for the movement of traffic,” informed the Delhi Traffic Police on X.

Traffic Advisory For February 7

The Delhi Traffic Police today released a traffic advisory on the routes to avoid due to Gaudiya Mission's Nagar Sankirtan procession on February 07.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert at the Wazirabad Road stretch due to waterlogging. “The traffic is affected on Wazirabad Road, Opp. Nand Nagri Depot, in the carriageway from Sewa Dham/Nand Nagri Depot towards Bhopura due to waterlogging as a result of overflowing drainage system. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch,” state the Delhi Traffic Police on X.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

