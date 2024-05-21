Advertisement

Delhi: The Sarita Vihar Flyover will undergo repairs beginning on June 10 and lasting for 60 days total, divided into four stages. The fix was originally supposed to be completed by June 2023, but it was delayed, according to traffic police. Elections to the Lok Sabha also caused a delay in the most recent attempt to begin work on May 1.

Every day, Mathura Road— which sees a lot of traffic during rush hours —transports millions of cars between Delhi and Faridabad. The flyover will only be partially closed in one direction at a time throughout the restoration process in order to minimize disruption. The flyover will be divided into two sections, with one section being closed to traffic during each phase and the other remaining open.

Advertisement

Sarita Vihar Flyover: Repair Work

Phase 1: The half-lane between Ashram to Faridabad will be repaired.

Phase 2: The other half of the identical direction will be fixed.

Phases 3 and 4: After that, work on the highways leading from Faridabad to Ashram will continue.

Sarita Vihar Flyover Alternative Measures

To make room for commercial vehicles, the U-turn on Road No. 13A will be enlarged.

To help with traffic management, at least ten marshals will be sent out.

To assist commuters, appropriate lighting and signage will be installed.

To prevent causing traffic congestion, heavy machinery will not be permitted during the day.

There won't be any leftover repair work debris on the road.

Officials fear that the repair work could result in severe traffic congestion, especially in locations like Badarpur, Sarita Vihar, Kalindi Kunj, Okhla, and Faridabad. A list of alternate routes is being prepared by traffic police to assist commuters in avoiding the construction zones in order to lessen the impact. It is recommended that drivers make appropriate travel plans and remain informed about the most recent traffic alerts in order to prevent any delays.