×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 20:43 IST

Delhi Traffic Police Bars Parking, Stopping Vehicles On Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road on March 26

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory that no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Police Bars Parking, Stopping Vehicles On Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road on Mar 26
Delhi Police Bars Parking, Stopping Vehicles On Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road on Mar 26 | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory stating that no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg on Tuesday.

This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that it will gherao the prime minister's residence on March 26 to register its protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Advertisement

According to the advisory, traffic will be affected due to a special law and order arrangement for Tuesday in the New Delhi area.

“To ensure smooth traffic management in New Delhi area, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg, general entry for public will not be allowed, and vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions,” the advisory added.

Advertisement

Traffic will be diverted if required from Aurobindo Chowk, Tughlak Road, Samrat Hotel roundabout, Gymkhana Post Office roundabout, Teen Murti Haifa roundabout, Niti Marg roundabout and Kautilya Marg roundabout, the advisory said.

The police also requested that commuters avoid Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg, it said.

Advertisement

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government on Thursday last week. He is in custody of the agency till March 28.

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 20:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS Live Score

5 minutes ago
Apple

Consumers sue Apple

7 minutes ago
Virat Kohli laughs at Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger

Dhawan's doppelganger

11 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate clarification

India News LIVE

12 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

Randeep-Lin's Holi

15 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma

18 minutes ago
Murali Kartik and Yash Dayal

Kartik on Yash Dayal

19 minutes ago
AR Rahman at

Rahman On Punjabi Music

24 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump.

Fraud Judgement Blocked

25 minutes ago
Bachchan Holi Bash

Bachchan Holi Bash

32 minutes ago
Jay Shah and Ishan Kishan

Ishan speaks to Shah

35 minutes ago
Euphoria

Euphoria Season 3 Delayed

42 minutes ago
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth's Holi Rajini

42 minutes ago
The judicial reforms proposed by the Benjamin Netanyahu government sparked mass protests in Israel.

Netanyahu US Visit

an hour ago
Representative image of drowning.

4 Youths Drowned

an hour ago
Five children drowned at Mahim Beach in Mumbai

Mumbai: Children Drown

an hour ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor Dating

an hour ago
UN

Israel-Gaza war

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RSP Chief Mahadev Jankar Pledges Support to BJP-Led Mahayuti

    Lok Sabha Elections21 hours ago

  2. AP Assembly Polls: Pawan Kalyan's Janasena Announces 11 More Candidates

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago

  3. BJP Declares Six More Candidates; All Names Out for LS Seats in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago

  4. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago

  5. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo