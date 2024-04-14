×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory Ahead of Baisakhi Celebrations. Check Details

Baisakhi celebrations will be held at Guruji Ka Ashram, Bhatti Mines Road, Mehrauli, with the police expecting 60,000 devotees from across Delhi-NCR.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Police Bars Parking, Stopping Vehicles On Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road on Mar 26
Delhi Police Traffic Issue Advisory Ahead of Baisakhi. Details | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Saturday in view of the Baisakhi celebrations at Guruji ka Ashram (Bade Mandir), informing commuters about the traffic regulations in certain areas of the city.

In a post on X, the traffic police said: "In view of Baisakhi celebrations at Guru Ji ka Ashram (Bade Mandir) on April 13, 2024, traffic regulations will be effective." "Movement of heavy and medium commercial vehicles will be regulated on Bhatti Mines Road, Bandh Road, Chhatarpur Road and Sant Shri Nagpal Marg," it added.

The advisory said "All emergency vehicles will be facilitated in reaching their destination".

It, however, advised the emergency vehicles to travel via Mehrauli-Gurugram Road, instead of Dera Road and Mandi Road.

Baisakhi celebrations will be held at Guruji Ka Ashram, Bhatti Mines Road and Mehrauli, with the police expecting a gathering of 55,000 to 60,000 devotees from across Delhi-NCR as well as neighbouring states.

The traffic police has requested the commuters to make use of public transport, especially metro services.

Further, the public has been advised to keep sufficient time at hand while planning journeys via the above-mentioned roads and junctions.

"Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly," the advisory said.

(Inputs from PTI. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Published April 13th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

