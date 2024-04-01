Updated April 1st, 2024 at 06:57 IST
Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory Ahead of Events at Bharat Mandapam Today. Check Routes to Avoid
The advisory was issued on Sunday, including details on restrictions and diversions on certain routes. Check details below.
New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of various events being organised at Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam scheduled for Monday, April 1 from 4 pm to 10 pm.
The advisory was issued on Sunday, including details on restrictions and diversions on certain routes. Taking to X, it said, "Various Functions are being organized at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on 01.04.2024 from 1600 Hrs to 2200 Hrs. A Large number of gathering is expected which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads of Bharat Mandapam."
"Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a safe," it read further.
Routes With Traffic Restrictions:
- As per the advisory, no vehicles are allowed to stop or park along Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, and Subramania Bharti Marg to ensure a smooth traffic flow.
- Furthermore, the public access is restricted, and general entry is prohibited.
- Any vehicles parked on the above-mentioned roads will be towed away and subjected to penalties for improper parking and disregarding lawful directives.
- All the towed vehicles will be relocated to the Traffic Pit in front of Bhairon Mandir on Bhairon Marg.
Diversion Points in Delhi:
- Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing
- Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road Crossing
- Shershah Road-Mathura Road Crossing
- Dr Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing
- Pandara Road-Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing
- Q-Point
- Roundabout Man Singh Road
- Roundabout Jaswant Singh Road
- Kasturba Gandhi Marg-Firozshah Road Crossing
- Roundabout Mandi House
Routes to Avoid While Travelling in Delhi:
- Bhairon Marg
- Purana Quila Road
- Shershah Road
- Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road C-Hexagon, India Gate
