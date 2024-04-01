Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of various events being organised at Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam scheduled for Monday, April 1 from 4 pm to 10 pm.

The advisory was issued on Sunday, including details on restrictions and diversions on certain routes. Taking to X, it said, "Various Functions are being organized at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on 01.04.2024 from 1600 Hrs to 2200 Hrs. A Large number of gathering is expected which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads of Bharat Mandapam."

Traffic Advisory



In view of various functions being organized at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan on 01.04.2024, special traffic arrangements will be effective.



Kindly follow the advisory. #DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/KrYUQgEy5s — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 31, 2024

"Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a safe," it read further.

Routes With Traffic Restrictions:

As per the advisory, no vehicles are allowed to stop or park along Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, and Subramania Bharti Marg to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

Furthermore, the public access is restricted, and general entry is prohibited.

Any vehicles parked on the above-mentioned roads will be towed away and subjected to penalties for improper parking and disregarding lawful directives.

All the towed vehicles will be relocated to the Traffic Pit in front of Bhairon Mandir on Bhairon Marg.

Diversion Points in Delhi:

Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing

Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road Crossing

Shershah Road-Mathura Road Crossing

Dr Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing

Pandara Road-Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing

Q-Point

Roundabout Man Singh Road

Roundabout Jaswant Singh Road

Kasturba Gandhi Marg-Firozshah Road Crossing

Roundabout Mandi House

Routes to Avoid While Travelling in Delhi:

Bhairon Marg

Purana Quila Road

Shershah Road

Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road C-Hexagon, India Gate