Updated March 31st, 2024 at 08:27 IST

Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory Ahead of INDI Bloc's Mega Rally Today | Check Routes to Avoid

The INDI bloc will hold a rally amid the arrest of CM Kejriwal. To ensure a smooth movement of vehicles, Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Sunday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Traffic
Traffic diversion may be imposed on Rajghat Chowk, Minto Road, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Paharganj Chowk, A-Point, and Delhi Gate from 9 am onwards. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Given the 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' by the INDI bloc against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Sunday to ensure a safe and smooth movement of vehicles. These restrictions and diversions will regulated for six hours on March 31.

Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav will attend the rally at the Ramleela ground on March 31. It is being held in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

Areas With Restrictions:

According to the traffic advisory, traffic movement will be regulated and may be restricted on Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Hamdard Chowk, JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate, round about Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk and Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate from 9 am to 3 pm.

Routes With Possible Diversion

Traffic diversion may be imposed on Rajghat Chowk, Minto Road, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Paharganj Chowk, A-Point, and Delhi Gate from 9 am onwards, it stated, adding that traffic regulations and diversion will be reviewed according to the requirement and update will be issued accordingly.

The commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially metro services, it said.

People going towards ISBT, railway station or airport have been advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand.

The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline, follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, and remain updated through, the advisory added. 

(Inputs from PTI. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Published March 31st, 2024 at 08:27 IST

