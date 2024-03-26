Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory in the wake of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "gherao" at the Prime Minister's residence after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. Given this movement, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed and security arrangements have also been made.

Taking to X, the post read, "Due to special Law & Order arrangement on 26.03.2024 in New Delhi area, traffic will be affected."

It further listed restrictions and diversions in the area. To ensure smooth traffic management in the New Delhi area, the following measures are in place: "No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak road, Safdarjung road and Kemal Ataturk Marg."

• General entry for the public will not be allowed.

• Vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. Towed vehicles would be parked in the Traffic Pit at Kali Bari Marg.

Diversions are expected to be at these areas:

• Aurobindo Chowk

• Tughlak road

• Roundabout Samrat Hotel

• Roundabout Gymkhana Post Office

• Roundabout Teen Murti Haifa

• Roundabout Niti Marg

• Roundabout Kautilya Marg

Routes to Avoid:

Kemal Ataturk Marg

Safdarjung Road

Akbar Road

Teen Murti Marg

The notice read, "Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a safe. We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards alleviation of traffic congestions during this period. People who are going towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Indira Gandhi Airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand."

Metro Stations Closed:

Following this, until further notice, the Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station, Patel Chowk Metro Station Gate 3 and Central Secretariat Metro Station Gate 5 will remain closed due to security reasons.

