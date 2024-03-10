×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 22:27 IST

Delhi Traffic Police: More than 10,000 Challans Issued in 1 Week to Check Violations

The traffic police on Sunday stated that it has given out over 10,000 challans in a week of special drive to control traffic violations in the city.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi traffic
Delhi Traffic Police: More than 10,000 Challans Issued in 1 Week to Check Violations | Image:PTI/ Representational
New Delhi: The traffic police on Sunday stated that it has given out over 10,000 challans in a week of special drive to control traffic violations in the city, said an official statement. 

The statement added that the drive was conducted between March 1 and 7, in which Delhi Traffic Police has issued 10,902 challans for violations. 

A total of 5,957 tickets related to improper parking were issued by traffic police. While 289 challans were given out for using phone while driving, riding without a helmet with 1,131 challans, e-rickshaw violations with 2,476 challans, using cars with tinted glasses with 399 challans, drunk driving with 93 challans and others, it said.

The police added that the initiatives aimed to not only penalize offenders but also create public awareness through campaigns, encouraging responsible behavior on the roads. 

The statement further said that the analytical study threw light upon a major rise in accidents attributed to miscellaneous factors, driving the need of robust initiatives and deterrence efforts.

"By combining a strict enforcement and educational approach, we aim to contribute significantly to reducing accidents and ensuring road safety. Citizens are urged to adhere to traffic rules for the collective well-being of all road users," police said. (With inputs from PTI) 
 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 22:27 IST

