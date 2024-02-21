Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 23rd, 2021 at 15:51 IST

Delhi Traffic Police to release 100 ‘bad drivers’ list for regularly violating traffic rules

The Delhi Traffic Police will release a list of 100 “bad drivers” of the city who are regularly violating traffic rules, an official said on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Delhi Traffic Police will release a list of 100 “bad drivers” of the city who are regularly violating traffic rules, an official said on Thursday.

This is the first time that such a list is being prepared by the police.

The persons on the list will be identified on the basis of four offences -- red light jumping, speeding, drunk driving and dangerous driving, he said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Muktesh Chander said the motive behind this is to inform those drivers that their driving skill is “very poor” and they need to improve it.

“The motive is to tell them that their driving is so bad that they end up violating rules regularly. With their driving, they themselves are in danger as well as their family and relatives who commute with them and other people on road are also in danger."

“We want to tell them that their driving habits are not good and they should join our road safety classes where we will teach them about road safety,” Chander said.

If the offenders do not join the classes despite being asked repeatedly and keep committing offences, their license will be cancelled permanently under the Motor Vehicle Act section 19 (that grants power to licensing authority of such revocation) and they will not be able to get licence in future, the police said.

The Delhi Traffic Police said it will be using information kept in its database which is fed whenever it issues e-challans to offenders.

“We have started extracting this data from our database. In a day or two, the list will be ready and the notices will be sent to their (offenders) residences asking them to come for the road safety as well as counselling classes at Todapur,” Chander said.

After their sessions, the attendees' conduct while driving will be monitored by the police and if they are caught committing same crimes in future, the process of cancelling their licence will be initiated, the police said.

Information related to other offences, including accident, hit and run, by these people will be taken from the stations district-wise, they said. 

Advertisement

Published September 23rd, 2021 at 15:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

16 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

16 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

16 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

16 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

17 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

17 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

17 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

17 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

17 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

17 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

17 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

2 days ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google paid an employee 300% hike

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  2. Circle ends support for USDC on Tron Network, citing safety concerns

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. Miss India World Sini Shetty In Black Evening Gown

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  4. Donald Trump asks MAGA loyalists to choose his VP pick

    World19 minutes ago

  5. Kateel Urges Vaishnaw To Extend Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Train

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo