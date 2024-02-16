Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 20:30 IST

Delhi: Traffic Restrictions Announced in Connaught Place on Sunday, February 18

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory notifying the public of restrictions in Connaught Place for February 18 on account of Raahgiri Day.

Digital Desk
Connaught Place
Connaught Place | Image:PTI/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NEW DELHI: The Raahgiri Foundation, a non-profit working to increase road safety and reduce vehicular pollution is set to celebrate ‘Raahgiri Day’, an event that sees as an expanse of road being marked as vehicle-free during its duration, opening up the space for cyclists and pedestrians. The event will take place on February 18 in in the inner circle of Delhi's Connaught Place and, as such, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the same. To begin with, the advisory notifies the public that the entry of motorists in the inner circle will be restricted on Sunday between 06:00 and 11:00.

Furthermore, the advisory says that no vehicles would be allowed on any radial roads leading from the outer circle of Connaught Place to the inner circle. Vehicles will also not be allowed to pause or park on R/A Connaught Circle, with any vehicles found parked in contravention of this advisory liable to be towed away. 

Finally, the advisory sets out designated parking spots for the day, these being the DLF multilevel parking on Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Outer CC parking slots, Connaught Place.  

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 20:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

3 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

3 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

3 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

3 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

3 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

3 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

3 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

3 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

4 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

4 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

4 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

4 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

5 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

5 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

5 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

20 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Meerut Metro First Look Of Trainsets Revealed By NCRTC - Details Inside

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Kya Ho Tum: Hina Khan Questions Rocky In Long Love-filled Birthday Post

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  3. Frozen Bank Accounts: Congress Gets Temporary Relief Until Next Hearing

    India News26 minutes ago

  4. 7 BJP MLAs Suspended From Delhi Assembly Proceedings

    India News29 minutes ago

  5. Delhi: Traffic Restrictions Announced in Connaught Place on Feb 18

    India News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo