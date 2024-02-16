Advertisement

NEW DELHI: The Raahgiri Foundation, a non-profit working to increase road safety and reduce vehicular pollution is set to celebrate ‘Raahgiri Day’, an event that sees as an expanse of road being marked as vehicle-free during its duration, opening up the space for cyclists and pedestrians. The event will take place on February 18 in in the inner circle of Delhi's Connaught Place and, as such, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the same. To begin with, the advisory notifies the public that the entry of motorists in the inner circle will be restricted on Sunday between 06:00 and 11:00.

Traffic Advisory



In view of #RaahgiriDay event on 18.02.2024 at Inner Circle, Connaught Place, traffic regulations will be effective from 6 AM to 11 AM.



Please follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/PZnTMnidws — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 16, 2024

Furthermore, the advisory says that no vehicles would be allowed on any radial roads leading from the outer circle of Connaught Place to the inner circle. Vehicles will also not be allowed to pause or park on R/A Connaught Circle, with any vehicles found parked in contravention of this advisory liable to be towed away.

Finally, the advisory sets out designated parking spots for the day, these being the DLF multilevel parking on Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Outer CC parking slots, Connaught Place.